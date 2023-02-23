© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p29efoa6dcd
2/22/2023 Miles Guo: The citizens of the New Federal State of China will build our own “Architectural Art Project” under the sun
#ArchitecturalArtProject #UnvaccinatedSpermEgg #screeningcriteria #NFSC
2/22/2023文贵直播：新中国联邦人要打造阳光下的“建筑艺术项目”
#建筑艺术项目 #无苗卵子精子 #筛选标准 #新中国联邦