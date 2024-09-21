⚡️Report by Russian Defence Ministry on the progress of the special military operation

(21 September 2024)

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have carried out a group strike with precision-guided weapons and strike drones, as a result of which the following have been hit: power facilities that supported the work of enterprises of the Ukrainian defence industry, UAV production workshops, and positions of AFU manpower, weaponry, and materiel.

The goal of the strike has been achieved. All assigned targets were engaged.

▫️In Liptsy and Volchansk directions, the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 36th Marine Brigade, 113th Territorial Defence Brigade near Liptsy, Volchansk, and Volchanskiye Khutora (Kharkov reg) and the city of Kharkov.

Three counter-attacks launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brig, 71st Jaeger Brig were repelled.

The enemy lost up to 135 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 guns, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 14th, 43rd, 44th, 54th, 66th mechanised brigs of the AFU, 110, 117, 125th territorial defence brigs, 1st Natl Guard Brigade near Petropavlovka, Zagryzovo, Izyumskoye, Vishnyovoye, Kolesnikovka, Kovsharovka (Kharkov reg), Nevskoye, Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Torskoye (Donetsk PR).

Russian units repelled two counter-attacks of 116th Mech'd Brig and 3rd Assault Brig of the AFU. AFU losses up to 435 troops, for tanks, two U.S.-made M113 APCs, five motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 & 2 U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howis, two 152-mm D-20 guns, and a 122-mm D-30 howi. One U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar & 7 field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Yug GOFs took more advantageous lines and positions as well as inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 24, 28, 30, 54th, 93rd mech'd brigs, 56th, 59th motr'd infantry brigs, 144th Infantry Brig, 81st Airmobile Brig, 10th, 128th mtn assault brigs, and 114th Terri'l Defence Brig near Seversk, Kramatorsk, Serebryanka, Verkhnekamenskoye, Chasov Yar, Predtechino, Belaya Gora, Ostroye, Kurakhovo, and Katerinonka (DPR).

AFU losses are up to 840 troops, two tanks, two Kozak armoured fighting vehics, 22 motor vehics, four UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howis, a U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howi, a 152-mm D-20 gun, two 122-mm D-30 howis, and a U.S.-made 105-mm M1119 gun. Russian units destroyed 3 Anklav-N EW stations.

▫️Tsentr GOFs continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 23rd, 31st, 150th mech'd brigs, 144th Infantry Brig, 46th Airmobile Brig, 95th Air Assault Brig, 78th Air Assault Regiment of the AFU, 109, 112, 119th territorial defence brigs, 14th, 15th brigs of the Natl Guard, and 3rd Border Security detachment near Pokrovsk, Dimitrov, Grodovka, Krutoy Yar, Selidovo, Ukrainsk, and Gornyak (DPR).

Russian units repelled 9 counter-attacks of 100th Mech'd Brig, 68th Jaeger Brig, 25th Airborne Brig, 425th Assault Battalion of the AFU, 2nd, 12th brigs, and 5th Regiment of the Natl Guard.

UKR losses up to 520 troops, two pickups, two 152-mm Msta-B howis, four 122-mm D-30 howis, a 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun, as well as U.S.-made a MaxxPro armoured fight vehic, a 155-mm M777 howi, and a 105-mm M119 gun. One AFU field ammo depot was destroyed.

▫️Vostok GOFs improved the situation along the front line and engaged formations of 72nd Mech'd Brig, 58th Motr'd Infantry Brig of the AFU, 105th,241st terri'l defence brigs, 21st Natl Guard Brig near Ugledar, Novoukrainka, Zolotaya Niva, Velikaya Novosyolka (DPR), and Novodarovka (Zaporozhye reg).



Enemy losses up to 160 troops, an armoured fight vehic, 2 motor vehics, two French-made 155-mm Caesar howis, a 152-mm D-20 gun, and an EW station.

▫️Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on manpower and hardware 141st Infantry Brig of the AFU, 37th Marine Brig, 124th Territorial Defence Brig, and 3rd Natl Guard Brig near Nesteryanka, Pyatikhatki, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye reg), and Antonovka (Kherson reg).

Enemy lost up to 60 troops & 4 motor vehics. One AFU field ammo depot was destroyed.

▫️Opr'l-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian GOFs destroyed two missile and artill ammo depots, a cargo ship carrying missiles and ammo provided to the Kiev regime by the West states, as well as clusters of manpower and materiel in 153 areas.

▫️AD units shot down six Neptune long-range missiles, 3 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, ten U.S.-made HIMARS rockets, and 177 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs.

▫️In total, 646 airplanes and 283 helicopters, 31,983 UAVs, 579 air defence missile systs, 18,317 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,457 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 14,963 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 26,328 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.