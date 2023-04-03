© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4/1/2023 According to Miles Guo, "If the CCP is taken down, everywhere could be our holy land; if the CCP exists, everywhere could be our graveyard". We are fighting a life-or-death battle with the CCP and shouldn’t be bothered by transient gains or losses. Our top priority is to take down the CCP!
4/1/2023 郭先生说：“灭了共，哪里都是我们的圣地；灭不了共，哪里都是我们的墓地！”我们和中共之间进行的是你死我活的斗争，不要计较一时得失，灭共才是第一位的！
