Jim Lee's Wild C.A.T.S. - Covert Action Teams (1995, SNES)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
0
10 views • 07/08/2023

im Lee's Wild C.A.T.S. - Covert Action Team is a beat'em up developed by Australian company Beam Software and published by Playmates Interactive. It was only released in North America.

The game is based on the comic book series Wild C.A.T.S. which had been adapted into an animated series and a toy line when the game was released.

Unlike many beat'em ups, Wild C.A.T.S. is only single player. You control several characters over the course of the game, but you cannot choose which character to play. After the first level, you can choose which level you want to play first out of three, but the character to play in each level is fixed. The levels are divided into several parts, and in some cases you need to first play a part of another level to proceed.
Basic moves are jump, throw and two attacks. Each character's second attack is unique, and all characters have some unique moves and abilities. Characters also differ in speed and strength. There is also a limited number of smart bombs available which damage all enemies on screen. Spartan, the leader of the Wild C.A.T.S. has charged beam attack. There is a power-up which increases the maximum power of his weapon.

beatemupplaymates interactivebeam software
