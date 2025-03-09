Conjuring Fallen Angels With Sackcloth & Blood Moon Eclipses

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are experiencing an explosion of end time's signs and patterns that point to Yeshua's return. We have the solar eclipse patterns of 2017 to 2024 forming Hebrew letters across America. We have the restart of nine Blood Moon Eclipses from 2025-2033. We have a 2025 pattern of full moons for Luciferians to conjure fallen angels to be released from their prisons. There are more signs! Let's examine the signs and patterns and their meanings.