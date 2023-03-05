BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Joshua Feuerstein, founder of America First News: Huawei once offered me $1,000,000 through a US law firm to modify the video exposing the CCP, but I refused
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
2 views • 03/05/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2afy1d436b

【NFSC@CPAC 】3/3/2023 Joshua Feuerstein, founder of America First News: Huawei once offered me $1,000,000 through a US law firm to modify the video exposing the CCP, but I refused. The CCP is buying off American media, whereas citizens of the New Federal State of China are bravely speaking the truth and refuse to be purchased, and they will bring huge positive changes to the world.

#Huawei #CCP #Americanmedia #citizensofNFSC


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/3/2023 约书亚·费尔施泰因：华为曾出价1百万美元通过美国律师事务所让我修改揭露中共的视频，但被我拒绝。中共收买美国媒体为其发声，而新中国联邦人则在勇敢地讲出真相并拒绝被收买，他们会给世界带来巨大的积极的改变

#华为 #中共 #美国媒体 #新中国联邦



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
