© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[May 31, 2015] A Simple Horizon Test Take 2 (18.7K views on YouTube)
Follow
2
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
71 views • 6 months ago
I deleted the previous animation because I wasn't happy with it. This second one shows the ball scaled up to the point of appearing nearly level with the horizon. Still, what I have found though is that the scale of the ball does not matter. On a ball, the horizon ALWAYS drops with altitude. Granted, the horizon will NEVER drop with an infinite plain, but with a plain the size of that which is depicted in the Flat Earther's model, the perceived drop in the horizon would only appear obvious after you have gone well up into space. I used a hot-air balloon here to show that we are not going that high. And while the ball drops off as if we were going that high, it is exaggerated only to prove the point that the horizon ALWAYS drops from eye level, no matter how big the ball, or how high the altitude. The results are exactly the same either way.
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.