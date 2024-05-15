© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Scorpion M kamikaze combat robot has proven its effectiveness in combat conditions
Soldiers of the " Russian hawks" detachment of the Russian Armed Forces, together with servicemen of the 110th brigade of the 1st Donetsk Army Corps, used the Scorpion M combat robot on the battlefield to destroy a stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Krasnogorovka area. The successful episode of using the Scorpion M demonstrated the high reliability and maneuverability of the robotic vehicle, as well as its combat effectiveness in carrying out missions to destroy enemy strongholds and fire weapons.