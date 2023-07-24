BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EPOCH TV | Jason Aldean’s New Song Exposes How Labels of ‘Controversy’ Get Manufactured
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
131 views • 07/24/2023

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

Jason Aldean’s New Song Exposes How Labels of ‘Controversy’ Get Manufactured


🔵Watch the full episode 👉 https://ept.ms/SmallTownAmerica_YT


While companies like Disney have been struggling as they reel from public ridicule, country music star Jason Aldean has gone the other way. Country Music Television has canceled him; the media establishment has painted him with controversy; and it looks like all the powers that be oppose him. But despite all this, his new song has soared to the top of the charts, and the public has rallied behind him.


In this episode of “Crossroads,” we’ll discuss this story and others.


Keywords
racismwhite supremacycancel culturejason aldeanepoch tvjosh philippcross roadsleftist extremism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy