Protests Erupt Against the French Military Presence in Chad

In the northern city of Faya-Largeau in Chad, protests have erupted against the military contingent stationed at the French Armed Forces base near the city.

French sources report that a Chadian military personnel attacked a military nurse with a scalpel, resulting in the assailant being shot and killed. Following news of the incident, spontaneous demonstrations broke out, with some protesters marching towards the French military base.





Reports indicate that the Chadian army has quelled the protest action, using live ammunition. The number of casualties is not yet reported. A curfew has been imposed in the city, along with additional security measures.





➡️Due to the overall instability and a wave of upheavals in the region, concerns have arisen in the media that harsh and unpopular actions by Chadian forces could lead to divisions within the security apparatus and potentially trigger another coup. However, despite the growing anti-French sentiments in society, the Deby clan, which rules Chad, remains stable and firmly in power.





Nonetheless, such incidents could gradually lead to the withdrawal of the French Armed Forces from Chad. Earlier, Rybar reported on the plans of the Fifth Republic authorities to withdraw a portion of their military contingent from Niger, with some units returning to France instead of relocating to Chad.





➡️In light of Paris' new strategy to focus on its economy and reduce military presence, it no longer makes sense for the French government to maintain a presence in Chad.





However, given the increasing American involvement in Africa, with their direct participation in the recent coup in Gabon where assets formerly under French control shifted to American influence, the French leadership will likely do everything possible to ensure that the withdrawal of their military contingent from Chad does not result in a loss of economic leverage over local elites in the country.



