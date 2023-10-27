The UN General Assembly Hall - Unanimously Applauds the FAILURE of Canada’s Amendment Condemning the Hamas Attack on Israel - Nobody Likes the Disproportional Actions by Israel

The UN General Assembly hall unanimously applauds the failure of Canada’s amendment condemning the Hamas attack on Israel. Nobody likes the disproportionality of Israel's actions:

💬 “The amendment is not approved".

Adding from a video, that was very hard to hear, so didn't post it:

Israeli Foreign Minister:

💬 "We reject outright the UN General Assembly despicable call for a ceasefire.

Israel intends to eliminate Hamas just as the world dealt with the Nazis and ISIS."

HOW DARE YOU CALL FOR TRUCE! Israeli Ambassador to UN Erdan’s positively furious that United Nations wants immediate truce as he claims today’s day that will "go down in infamy".

Erdan claims UN “no longer holds 1 ounce of legitimacy” and insists there’s “no reasoning” with Hamas - conveniently skipping over Tel Aviv negotiating with Hamas on release of hostages before it decided to invade…



