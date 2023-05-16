BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Clown World #22: In Judaism Today Only The Women Are Faithful To God...
29 views • 05/16/2023

    The Jewish men of today are very faithful to their Rabbis (whose practice is 80% pagan and anti-scripture), so when confronted with the actual words of God they deny God's words instead. So God announced a new thing in the book of Jeremiah and made the Women rule all the Jewish men changing the punishment of the women at the garden of Eden, "Your desire will be for your husband and he will rule over you". This was so God could fulfill His Promise in 1948 to restore the Nation Of Israel in spite of the fact that they were/are unworthy...

jewishholocaustjeremiahnation of israelfaithfulness1948pagan practiceswomen rule
