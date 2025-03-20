El Salvador Day 20 & 21

Today we visited our first volcano, El Boqueron. It was a long drive up but a short walk. I think the walk was about 45 minutes. I was surprised to see so many vendors on the actual volcano, Stan bought GJ a T-Shirt there. I can’t imagine the vendors dragging their merchandise up there!!





After the volcano trek we had lunch at a cafe that we parked at, we got free parking if we ate there. That place had an attached museum with all kinds of interesting finds. From the restaurant we could see the Lago (lake) Ilopango. So then we drove to it. It was over an hour drive. We took a few pictures then went back home to pack up for our flight back to Canada.





Fun fact, Air Canada changed the second half of our flight without informing me. So we arrived at the Toronto Airport and I couldn’t seem to get the tickets for the flight to Halifax. We went to the counter and she told us they changed the flight and asked if we were informed. I said no and I frantically checked my emails. So we were due to arrive in Toronto at 3:30 PM but we were early and arrived at 3:05 PM. Air Canada, in all of their wisdom, changed my 6:00 PM flight to 2:00 PM. How on earth did they think that we could get on a flight at 2:00 PM if we were not due to arrive until 3:30 PM??? Not the first time Air Canada Fed up, and I am sure it won’t be the last!





Music by Oleksii Kaplunskyi from Pixabay

Music by AlexiAction on Pixabay



