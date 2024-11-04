There are still 55 unlisted ingredients in the covid vaccines and that's on top of what we already know from the plasmids.





Register for free at https://BrightU.com and watch Healing for the A.G.E.S. - EMFs and Earthing Solution Summit 2024





#EMF #BryanArdis #EdGroup #HenryEaly #JanaSchmidt #health #awareness #detox #naturalremedies #electromagneticfrequencies #Earthing #technology #goodhealth #healthyliving #wellness