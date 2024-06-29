Professor Jim Fetzer addresses Alex Jones, Sandy Hook and the Games

Sign up for the FREE Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare series at https://BrightU.comShow more





Leela: Learn more about Leela’s Quantum Tech at https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ or at https://SarahWestall.com/shop





Miles Franklin: Learn more how you can convert your IRA or buy precious metals by emailing [email protected] - tell them ‘Sarah sent me” and get the best service and prices in the country.





Professor James Fetzer returns to the program to discuss the most banned topic on the internet, the Sandy Hook shooting. Fetzer claims to have proof that the shooting was a false flag. Evidence includes the actual FEMA manual of the event, evidence the school was closed, the FEMA schedule showing the exercise, the FBI stats showing no murders in the area and more. These facts and the additional evidence provides enough reason for the American people to ask questions and to deserve answers. You can follow James Fetzer at https://jameshfetzer.org/





MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:0752a6835bbf747f