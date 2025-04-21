Klaus Schwab Abruptly Steps Down From WEF, Interim Chairman Named

Klaus Schwab, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum, has informed the Board:





“Following my recent announcement, and as I enter my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of Chair and as a member of the Board of Trustees, with immediate effect.”





At an extraordinary Board meeting on 20 April, the Board of Trustees took note of the resignation of Klaus Schwab. In accordance with the Forum’s Rules and Regulations, the Board unanimously appointed Vice Chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe as Chairman ad interim. It also established a Search Committee for the selection of a future Chair.





Read More: https://www.weforum.org/press/2025/04/world-economic-forum-announces-governance-transition/





