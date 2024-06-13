BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Intentional Episode 235: "I Want To Live!" with Dr. Richard Bartlett
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
24 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 11 months ago

Dr. Bartlett discusses 'The Dave and Angie Patient and Health Provider Protection Act', a crucial bill that will guarantee doctors the right to prescribe any off-label drug that is FDA-approved and legal in the state of Ohio. It will ensure medical free speech and protect patients from being denied food and fluids while in the hospital. WHO does not want basic patient rights? Follow us at micmeow.com!


