Intentional Episode 235: "I Want To Live!" with Dr. Richard Bartlett

Dr. Bartlett discusses 'The Dave and Angie Patient and Health Provider Protection Act', a crucial bill that will guarantee doctors the right to prescribe any off-label drug that is FDA-approved and legal in the state of Ohio. It will ensure medical free speech and protect patients from being denied food and fluids while in the hospital. WHO does not want basic patient rights? Follow us at micmeow.com!





