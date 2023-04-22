© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Based on the intel that Miles provided to Peter Navarro and then to the White House, President Trump announced a travel ban, effective to take effect on February 2nd, which is a stop to all international travel coming from China to the United States.
根据郭先生提供给彼得-纳瓦罗和白宫的情报，特朗普总统宣布了一项旅行禁令，将于2月2日生效，即停止所有从中国到美国的国际旅行。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #13579plan #MattaofFact #Ryan #takedowntheccp