[Apr 19, 2017] Passover 2017 and the Ephraim Awakening (136.3K views on YouTube!)
This presentation was recorded live at the "Blood on the Doorpost Passover Conference" in Owensboro, KY on April 15, 2017. It is a condensed version of my Yahuwah Triangle series, focusing primarily on the Ephraim Awakening.
Where was the Garden of Eden? Why were Adam and Eve kicked out of the Garden? Where did they end up? What is the significance of Babylon? Why did YHWH select Abram? Why was Abram stopped in Schechem? What was the significance of Jacob's blessing over Ephraim? Why were the Israelites required to go to Schechem after the Exodus? Why must we come out of Babylon? Who are we in Christ? Why did Paul quote the prophet Hosea? How did YHWH redeem His divorced Bride? Why is the Law still relevant to us as Believers in Yeshua? Why is Dispensation Theology wrong? What is the importance of YHWH's Appointed Times? These question and more are addressed in this presentation.
For more information concerning the Ephraim Awakening, please go to: http://robschannel.com/ephraim-awakening
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
Support donations can be made here:
