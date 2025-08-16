© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tristan Rogers, ‘General Hospital’ Star, Dies at 79 | Remembering Robert Scorpio
Description
Tristan Rogers, best known for his legendary role as Robert Scorpio on 'General Hospital,' passed away at 79 after a brief battle with lung cancer. Rogers brought the beloved character to life for over 45 years, winning the hearts of fans worldwide. Celebrities, co-stars, and producers shared moving tributes, honoring his talent, kindness, and lasting impact on daytime television. This video celebrates his remarkable career and legacy. Join us in remembering a soap opera icon.
Hashtags
#TristanRogers #GeneralHospital #RobertScorpio #SoapOperaLegend #DaytimeTV #ActorTribute #EntertainmentNews #RestInPeace