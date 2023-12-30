Create New Account
What is a Duck - Part 2 (Dubunking the Columbus Flat Earth Myth)
The myth that scholars in the middle ages believed the world was flat is debunked. The common misconception is known as the myth of the flat earth.

You can read a summary of many of these points at Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Myth_of_the_flat_Earth

Chris Ott Hub: https://sites.google.com/view/chris-ott-hub


This video was recorded on December 28, 2023.

