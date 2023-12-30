What is a Duck - Part 2 (Dubunking the Columbus Flat Earth Myth)

The myth that scholars in the middle ages believed the world was flat is debunked. The common misconception is known as the myth of the flat earth.
You can read a summary of many of these points at Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Myth_of_the_flat_Earth
Chris Ott Hub: https://sites.google.com/view/chris-ott-hub
This video was recorded on December 28, 2023.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.