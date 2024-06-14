You are about to witness a humiliation ritual; all VfB can say is that blue pills obviously come in suppository form 🫣





ULYSSES, Pa. —

Daniel Burnside and his wife Sabrina spent 10 years of their lives fostering and spreading hatred for Blacks, Jews, Asians, Latinos, Mexicans, and the LGBTQ community.





They did so as part of the National Socialist Movement, once the largest Neo-Nazi white nationalist group in the United States, pushing their ideology through blistering rhetoric at demonstrations or literature espousing deep-seated intolerance for any ethnic group that isn't white.





On the website of NSM, it says the group is "fighting for civil rights and self-determination of Whites in America."





Burnside said that was the life he lived as the second-highest-ranking member of the organization.





He describes it as a brutal life, because living on hate took so much out of him.





"Horrible. Horrible, in one word," he said from his home.





Burnside said he had turned away from the ideology of white nationalists and removed images of swastikas from his property, claiming that there wasn't a single moment or event that shook him, but rather a gradual connection with common sense.





"I'd say it was over time. As I was in the movement, it was over time. I was completely one thousand percent on the wrong side," Burnside said.





His wife, Sabrina, said she realized there is no reason to hate or dislike anyone who doesn't share their race or color.





"If you've not done nothing to me, you've taken nothing from me, why do I have the right to feel that hate toward you?" she said.





Burnside and his wife say they're on a crusade to be held accountable for the ideology they once harbored, apologize, and ask for forgiveness.





"I'm denouncing anybody who hates somebody on the basis of race, religion or sexual identity," Sabrina said.





Burnside said they're reaching out to as many media platforms as possible to get out their message.





"I believe it's my duty to apologize and ask for forgiveness and help bring healing to this country", he said.





