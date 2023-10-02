BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
02/10/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL, fellow fighters from Japan were continuing to protest in front of Paul Hastings office at Roppongi, Tokyo against Paul Hastings colluding with CCP and expose the truth
0 view • 02/20/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p28u2hz3b6b


02/10/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL, fellow fighters from Japan were continuing to protest in front of Paul Hastings office at Roppongi, Tokyo against Paul Hastings colluding with CCP and expose the truth. A fellow fighter from Stellaris farm talked about the Japanese Chinese around him still don’t believe the truth of the vaccines and the virus. So, let’s continue to act, spread the truth, influence more people and help more people.

#paulhasting #colluingwithccp #ccpvirus #vaccinedisater

02/10/2023，向邪恶说不，来自日本的战士们继续在东京六本木的普衡办公室前抗议普衡与中共勾结，揭露真相。来自星辰农场的战友谈到他周围的日本华人仍然不相信疫苗和病毒的真相。让我们继续行动，传播真相，影响更多的人，帮助更多的人。

#普衡勾结中共 #中共病毒 #疫苗灾难

