FBI & DOJ Blocking Biden Family Investigation

Is FBI Director Christopher Wray blocking all efforts to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden's corrupt business dealings? Senator Chuck Grassley seems to think so. Plus, how ironic is it that former President Donald Trump is the one that appointed him. Bill and Brett Tolman discuss. Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html