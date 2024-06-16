BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Clearing Out Ukrainian Trenches using Drones and Artillery
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
127 views • 11 months ago

News from the Donetsk and Avdeevka directions.

The 150th Motor Rifle Division of the Southern Military District Group of Forces continues to advance towards Kurakhovo, methodically clearing out Ukrainian trenches using drones and artillery. 

(next video)

Meanwhile, the Central Military District group of Forces (🅾️) inspected a destroyed US supplied Bradley.

Some AFU militants were very unfortunate in both cases.

Adding: about so-called Peace Summit

The draft communique of the Ukraine summit in Switzerland contains theses about;  Kiev’s control over the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the critical importance of free commercial navigation in the Azov and Black Seas, as well as a call for the release of prisoners, Reuters writes.

The draft also states that threats to use nuclear weapons and attacks on commercial ships, civilian ports and port infrastructure are unacceptable. Countries are also called upon to “refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or independence of any state, including Ukraine.”

and:

The United States would like to get acquainted with the opinions of China and other countries regarding the proposals voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, said National Security Advisor to the American President Jake “Al Qaeda is on our side in Syria” Sullivan.

“To be honest, I think countries like China need to be asked, 'Do you think what Putin has laid out is an acceptable basis for peace. Because if their answer is “yes,” then they are turning away from the UN Charter,” the official said on the sidelines of a conference on Ukraine taking place these days in Switzerland.

