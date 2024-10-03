Music Celebrating the Rise of the New Overlords - 12 Songs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
00:00 The Two Boulders
02:22 Prescription (Call the Doctor)
05:06 Daylight
07:28 The Creator OUTSIDE of Space and Time
09:00 You are the Queen
12:56 The Most Powerful Nation (Extended)
15:42 Our Global Launch
18:26 Your Will Be Done
20:57 Ever Royal Monarchs
23:35 MASSIVE 'Power Shift'
24:57 That is Reality
27:56 In His Sanctuary
All Songs made with Suno A.I.
For more details, see Our September 29, 2024 Blog
Mirrored on X/Twitter