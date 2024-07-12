BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Can We Strengthen Our Commitment to Serving the Lord?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 10 months ago

This episode explores the importance and seriousness of making and keeping commitments to God, drawing insights from the biblical story of Jephthah's vow in Judges 11. Through reflections on personal faith journeys and the sacrifices involved, the speaker emphasizes that vows to God are binding and should be kept, regardless of the cost. Listeners are encouraged to renew their commitments and understand the true value of their promises to the Lord.

00:00 Introduction and Importance of God's Word
01:06 Commitment in Faith and Marriage
02:04 Jephthah's Serious Vow
04:01 The Spirit of the Lord and Making Vows
06:56 The Cost of Commitment
10:14 Reflection and Prayer

Keywords
bible studydevotioninspirationalspiritualitychristianityfaithscripturesacrificeworshipsermonobediencespiritual growthold testamentcommitmentvowsjephthahpersonal testimonyreligious reflectionbiblical heroespromise keeping
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy