787 Dreamliner - Hidden Camera Investigation at a Boeing Plant in South Carolina - ✈️ Boeing Whistleblower then Found Dead
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
118 views • 03/12/2024

Al Jazeera hidden cam inveatigation at a Boeing plant in South Carolina.

Pretty wild... 10 out of 15 employees wouldn't fly on the 787 "Dreamliner" they build.

Boeing whistleblower found dead in US
A retired Boeing employee who had raised concerns about the company's production standards was found dead in the United States.
John Barnett, who had spent 32 years with Boeing before retiring in 2017, was providing testimony in a whistleblower lawsuit against the company prior to his death.
Boeing said it was saddened to hear of Mr Barnett's passing.
🐻 Boeing was sad? That's funny...

Adding...  ✈️United Airlines CEO Tells Boeing to Stop Building 737 Max 10 Jets for Carrier - Bloomberg

