The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Who Weeps Over You?
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
39 followers
0
6 views • 09/20/2023

John 11:35-44New International Version

35 Jesus wept.


36 Then the Jews said, “See how he loved him!”
37 But some of them said, “Could not he who opened the eyes of the blind man have kept this man from dying?”

When you see how Jesus wept in the bible, the writer is expressing that our Savior is crying passionately bewailing the sins of Jerusalem. He is so adamant about saving you that he cries painfully, when we turn away from him in sin. This is from the creator of the universe. Think he has the answer to your problems? Let's Rock!

Video Credits:
When The Lord Jesus Christ Wept
JESUS CHRIST LOVES ME
@jesuschristlovesme
https://www.youtube.com/@jesuschristlovesme

Die Happy - Tear Gallery
@ The Apple Store - https://apple.co/3W6Mjkt
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3PoSUUy
Die Happy - Topic
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7PA2p2DKiHM0g8VLJDPBbg

Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul.
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.
Now playing on US Sports Radio!
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

