Behold, the Winepress of the Lord 12-26-23 @ 1:50AM
Published 2 months ago

A Word of warning from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning the America and the rest of the world entering into the Lord's mighty winepress of judgment.

Isaiah 63:3 I have trodden the winepress alone; and of the people there was none with me: for I will tread them in mine anger, and trample them in my fury; and their blood shall be sprinkled upon my garments, and I will stain all my raiment.


