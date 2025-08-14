Party Of The Elites

Like everyone else, working-class voters are fleeing the Dems.

When the unions jump ship, you know it’s bad.

There is not a single issue the Dems champion that resonates with the blue-collar American.

Sane Dems still exist, but the party has been hijacked.

Fox News | Gutfeld! (13 August 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6376895577112