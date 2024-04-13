The Red Sea and The Deeps-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 11 2024

Maybe you think you know the story of the events that took place when God, working through Moses, parted the Red Sea, congealed the waters to allow the Hebrews to pass over on dry land to deliver them safely out of the hands of their enemy, the Egyptians, But did you also know that event is connected to the deeps, the frozen firmament and the Jordan River? There's a whole lot more of the story to tell than what's been told. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, Moses was an amazing man, and biblically as we shall see, he was a wonderful type of Jesus Christ in many ways. The parting of the Red Sea, which I believe literally happened exactly as the Bible says it did, contains much more in its storehouse than simply the mind-blowing miracle of the waters parting. It is also a beautiful picture of God's promises to the Jews, His promises to the born again Church, and His miracle working power in every dispensation. If you think you know what happened at the Red Sea, we invite you to come and learn the 'rest of the story' about the Red Sea, the Deeps and the frozen firmament up over your head.



