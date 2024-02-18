© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, February 17, 2024, # 445 ( Dane Wigington )https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org
"UN chief warns climate chaos and food crises threaten global peace: ‘Empty bellies fuel unrest' ", that new headline is from AP news. Now let's add this, from the Wall Street Journal, "Scientists Resort to Once-Unthinkable Solutions to Cool the Planet". The WSJ report is, of course, referring to spraying Earth's skies with sun blocking particles. We must deal with the biggest hole in the bottom of the boat, climate intervention operations, or the boat goes down, game over.
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.
Dane Wigington
