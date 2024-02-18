BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, February 17, 2024, # 445 ( Dane Wigington )
9564 followers
7
232 views • 02/18/2024

Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, February 17, 2024, # 445 ( Dane Wigington )https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-february-17-2024-445/

"UN chief warns climate chaos and food crises threaten global peace: ‘Empty bellies fuel unrest' ", that new headline is from AP news. Now let's add this, from the Wall Street Journal, "Scientists Resort to Once-Unthinkable Solutions to Cool the Planet". The WSJ report is, of course, referring to spraying Earth's skies with sun blocking particles. We must deal with the biggest hole in the bottom of the boat, climate intervention operations, or the boat goes down, game over.

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.

Dane Wigington


To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/

Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008


To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/newsletter/


Geoengineering Watch t-shirts, cards and bumper stickers: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-t-shirts-cards-and-bumper-stickers/


Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary: https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY​

Keywords
foodclimate changecrimeweather warfarewater2024airdane wigingtonnanoparticlesgraphenegeoengineering watch global alert newsfebruary 17445climate ingineeringaluminim
