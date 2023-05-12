BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BARAK OBAMA WAS THE WORST PRESIDENT IN AMERICAN HISTORY - IT'S NOT RACIST TO SAY SO
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • 05/12/2023

I despised Barack Obama as a president. I have no shame in believing that and publicly stating it. The problem is a lot of you losers out there call me racist for saying so. Here's the simple argument, he's half white so that's the half I hate. Does that make it better?

It probably doesn't because anyone who would criticize me for my political opinions probably has an IQ of less than 75 which means your opinion means nothing. However, I'm going to open up the floor to all of you who believe that I am racist for stating that Barack Obama was the worst president in American history. Try your best not to swear.

Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday at 9PM Eastern Time LIVE on www.FreedomReport.ca

Keywords
newsobamapoliticspresidentusaamerican historykevinjjohnston
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy