World War 3 May Be Already Starting - Pray Up - Listen Up - Stock Up

END TIME NEWS REPORT 10.11.2024
THE REMDESIVIR PAPERS
https://www.wnd.com/2024/10/the-remdesivir-papers-raises-scary-questions-about-military-medical-care/
MELANIA'S HARSH WORDS FOR LEADERSHIP OF THE SECRET SERVICE
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13930053/melania-trump-donald-trump-secret-service-shooting.html
WHAT WOULD WW3 REALLY LOOK LIKE?
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/what-would-world-war-iii-really-look-its-already-starting
DOD DIRECTIVE EXPANDS DOMESTIC MILITARY AUTHORITY TO...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/dod-directive-expands-domestic-military-authority-to-include-lethal-force-document
THE NEW CUBA: MEXICO?
https://gatewayhispanic.com/2024/10/the-new-cuba-of-131-million-people-is-called-mexico/
U.N. ADOPTS PACK TO TRANSFORM GLOBAL GOVERNANCE
https://press.un.org/en/2024/ga12641.doc.htm
ANOTHER DEMAND FROM THE W.E.F.
https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/the-world-economic-forum-wef-is-demanding
LAWMAKERS: WEATHER HELENE WAS D.O.D. LINKED WEATHER WEAPON
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-lawmakers-briefed-on-weather-modification-tech-conclude-hurricane-helene-was-dod-linked-weather-weapon-deployed-against-american-people
