Don't Be Skeert

Ignore the fear based infotainment designed to keep you all wound up and immobilized so they can sell you a bunch of their survival crap. Make a plan and work a plan. LTC Steven Murray podcast: https://rss.com/podcasts/ltcstevenmurray/1005491/ No fear. No surrender. Bowne report on coming enslavement disguised as environmentalist garbage aka C40 cities: https://banned.video/watch?id=6516e8974e8290438e7b9455