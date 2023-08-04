Judge orders evidence of election fraud in 2020

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAGA Republican Bernie Kerik a former NYPD commissioner. Gave evidence of "Election Fraud in 2020" to the Washington DC prosecutor Jack Smith. Who now has to expose that evidence in court (according to the judge involved) for all the world to see. This attack on President Trump is going to back fire. All the people who were involved in this cover up of election fraud will be exposed.