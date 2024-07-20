© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has shared a video on X offering a glimpse into Nasser Hospital, the last facility providing maternity care in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.
MSF reports a rising number of pre-term deliveries and increased malnutrition among children in southern Gaza due to the Israeli blockade.