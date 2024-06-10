BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PASS THE SALT 😇🏈🧂 KNOW YOUR RIGHTS!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
19 views • 11 months ago

Pass The Salt Ministries with Coach Dave Daubenmire from the corn fields of Ohio!


One comment from @janefitzgerald250

9 years ago

You go, Coach Dave. The first event you organized in Indiana, a rousing success. Can you just imagine what we are going to accomplish.


How brave you are! Thank you to all of us who have to sit by and watch this country slip further and further into filth with a 3% of the population mafia put into action as soon as our phoney Muslim president took over. Thank God, we only have a little time left with this despot! I hope other politicians are looking at Indiana, and especially those legislators in Indiana, who now realize what a mistake they made.


Thank you again!


Source: https://youtu.be/vV9WQroZ6DE


This is from 15 years ago!


Catch his show from this morning 😇🏈🧂 CONGRESS SHALL MAKE NO LAW | 6-10-2024


https://coachdavelive.tv/w/ocQj7XzbCPAwWjJD7oYT8X


THE ANNUAL NATIONAL HUDDLE 😇🏈🧂 June 21 @ 4:00 pm 📆 June 23 @ 1:00 pm


https://coachdavelive.com/event/the-annual-national-huddle


Show #2170




Show Notes:




Gender Ideology video: https://x.com/eveforamerica/status/1799229081273114718


The Curious Case of Our Consenting Clergy: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2024/06/no_author/the-curious-case-of-our-consenting-clergy/


First Amendment: https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/first_amendment


Psalm 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+2&version=KJV


Obese beauty pageant winner: https://www.cgwall.com/sports/miss-alabama-beauty-pageant-sara-miliken-miss-alabama-beauty-queen-2024-has-been-fatshamed-on-twitter-for-being-excessively-fat/


Tranny beauty pageant winner: https://www.foxnews.com/media/transgender-contestant-crowned-miss-maryland-touts-women-being-celebrated-no-matter-gender\


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV


Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

