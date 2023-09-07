© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen John Kennedy:“The American people clearly have concerns about President Biden. I mean, he talks like he's from outer space sometimes, and that's a legitimate issue but it's never covered on Capitol Hill.
This week it’s been all McConnell... when the world ends and hell freezes over, there will be 3 things left, Chuck Grassley, Mitch McConnell and cockroaches.”
https://rumble.com/v3fg5ia-sen-kennedy-when-the-world-ends-3-things-will-be-left..html