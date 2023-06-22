We Have Been Warned - TOTAL Control By Central Banks Gregory Mannarino

Liberty and Finance with Gregory Mannarino





June 21, 2023





Central banks control everything because they control the money, says market trader and commentator Gregory Mannarino. "They run the world," he says, "Everything else is just a side show." And economic indicators are pointing to hard times ahead, including erratic action in the debt market. "The debt market is the greatest threat to the world economy," he notes, "it's massively unstable." Central banks are likely to step in to save the economy and in the process reduce people's financial freedom. Mannarino discusses how to protect our liberty and finances in these trying times.





Traders Choice: https://traderschoice.net





BUY SILVER & GOLD and support this channel! Personal service, competitive pricing, and over three-decades in business.

CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237)

or email your name and phone number to [email protected]





The In-Person Rule Symposium on Natural Resource Investing is returning to Boca Raton, FL this coming July 23-27, 2023!

Don't miss this opportunity to meet the most trusted collection of speakers and exhibitor companies worthy of your investment consideration on the planet!

Click HERE to register to be onsite, or to purchase the livestream!

https://opptravel.zohobackstage.com/T...





INTERVIEW TIMELINE:

0:00 Intro

2:30 Awareness

9:41 Bond market

17:30 Liquidity

23:50 Dow/gold ratio

30:00 New reserve currency

23:30 It's a game

35:19 Freedom

47:57 Miles Franklin

_____________________________

Subscribe for our FREE newsletter - #1 place for gold & silver news & commentary: http://libertyandfinance.com

_____________________________

CANADIANS CAN NOW BUY SILVER & GOLD ONLINE IN $CAD and support this channel! Go to https://mfbullion.ca, and during checkout under the dropdown selection “How did you hear of us (optional),” select: “LibertyAndFinance - Dunagun Kaiser” !





(lots more links and info at source site)





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kr73NpHfU90