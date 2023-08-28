BND FÄNGT DIPLOMATISCHE SCHREIBEN PER FAX AN RUSSISCHE UND CHINESISCHE BOTSCHAFT AB!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://e-waffen.de/zersetzen-strategie-einer-diktatur/
https://www.kla.tv/Satanismus/25367
Kinderärztin Dr. Dorothea Thul über staatlich organisierten Kindesmissbrauch und Kinderhandel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJTvTEV9Lnw
Rechtsbankrott
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rechtsbankrott#:~:text=Unter%20Rechtsbankrott%20(auch%3A%20Bankrott%20des,der%20Rechtsprechung%20eines%20Staates%20verstanden.
Diplomateninterviews:
https://t.me/diplomateninterviews/8225