The Online Prosperity Show. 10 Strategies in telesales. An exclusive interview with Richard Blank

This is an Online TV Show hosted By Prosper Taruvinga. Prosper believes that every online business should be profitable and enjoyable. In this show, Prosper finds professionals in their fields and interviews them to educate us on what they do, and they discuss ways to help you earn more money with less struggle.





Step into the Limelight – Your Time to Shine

Share Your Success Story on The Online Prosperity Show

We’re excited to invite you to schedule yourself for a chance to feature on our show. This is your opportunity to inspire our vast audience by sharing your expertise and experiences, helping them overcome challenges and embrace prosperity.





Step into the dynamic world of Costa Rica’s Call Center with an exclusive interview featuring Richard Blank, the CEO spearheading its success. In this compelling conversation, Richard shares his remarkable journey, from his pivotal role in transforming CCC to his visionary leadership strategies. Discover unique insights into telemarketing, conflict management, and the power of soft skills in fostering a thriving workplace.





https://youtu.be/1RK9bU4tykY













It's time to get focused on the areas you need help with

Unlike physical conferences where you can end up sitting through content you just don't need, Online Prosperity Show is delivered entirely online. Dip in and watch the specific talks you need to transform your business, or catch them all. It’s up to you!





Prosper Taruvinga

Marketing Consultant in Melbourne Australia





Hi! I’m Prosper Taruvinga and I’m the founder of Livelong Digital.





I’m passionate about helping people grow their businesses because I know what it’s like to come from very little.





You see, I was born in a small town in Zimbabwe, Africa. I didn’t have a lot of money or ambition to become a successful businessman – but my life changed when a bright-eyed Australian teacher came to work at my school. She told me about Australia and the incredible opportunities it had to offer.





A few years later, I jumped on a plane to Melbourne with nothing but the clothes on my back and high hopes for the future.





Nowadays, established service-based businesses hire me to help them Generate 100s of qualified, high-ticket leads like clockwork, so you never have to rely on cold calling or emailing just to beg clients to hire you.









Costa Rica’s Call Center, under Richard's guidance, has redefined the industry's benchmarks, earning him recognition in the 2023 Hall of Fame for Business. But it's not just about business for Richard; his commitment to education shines through as he generously endows scholarships for students pursuing world languages.





This engaging discussion delves into CCC's uncommon growth strategies, offering invaluable lessons for small to medium-sized business owners. Richard also unravels personal anecdotes that shaped his business and life perspectives, unveiling the transformative power of empathy in leadership.





Join us for an in-depth exploration of gamification’s pivotal role in CCC’s culture and how it has elevated team morale and performance. Richard Blank offers advice to his younger self, drawing from his extensive experience in the industry.





If you're seeking insights into telemarketing, leadership, and the ethos of giving back, this video is a must-watch! Don't miss this chance to learn from a visionary leader in the BPO industry.





If you found this video helpful, please give it a thumbs up and let us know in the comments below.





Step into the dynamic world of Costa Rica’s Call Center with an exclusive interview featuring Richard Blank, the CEO spearheading its success.





Are you a small business owner looking for more customers? Let us show you how profitable online marketing can be. We are looking for 5 business owners who want to grow their profitability by 20% over the next 90 days.





At Livelong Digital, we create results-driven internet marketing solutions for our clients that drive business growth. We help businesses generate qualified leads, acquire customers, and increase customer value.





Services of Livelong Digital

SEO Services

- #FreeSEO Audit

- #LocalSEO

- #OrganicSEO

- #SEO #Copyrighting

- #leadgeneration

- #SEOMigration

- #EnterpriseSEO





Digital Marketing

- #SocialMediaMarketing

- #LinkedIn #Marketing

- #contentMarketing

- #emailmarketing

- Data & Analytics Services

- Digital PR



