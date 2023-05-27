BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CCP is a criminal organization with many murder cases. In 2018, Wang Jian was murdered by a well-planned murder, not an "accidental death"
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
5 views • 05/27/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2i2agh989c

0525 Ava on Matta of Fact

Ava讲到中共是由很多谋杀案的犯罪组织，2018年王健就是被精心设计的谋杀案谋杀的，而不是“意外死亡”。国际刑警组织的头是中共党员孟宏伟，王健死的地方在法国，离国际刑警组织很近，国际刑警组织负责帮中共清理了王健的谋杀现场。2017年国际刑警组织曾经在郭文贵先生要爆料王岐山之前给郭文贵宪发布了红色通缉令。

Ava said that the CCP is a criminal organization with many murder cases. In 2018, Wang Jian was murdered by a well-planned murder, not an "accidental death." The head of Interpol is Meng Hongwei, a member of the CCP. The place where Wang Jian died is in France, which is very close to Interpol. Interpol even helped the CCP clean up the murder scene of Wang Jian. In 2017, Interpol issued a red notice to Miles Guo before he reveal the corruption of CCP kleptocrat Wang Qishan's family.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@theeman0924 @ryanmatta

@nfscspeaks @s7gril



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
