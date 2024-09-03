BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Exposing the Global Deception: Dr David Martin and Jonathan Otto
What is happening
What is happening
8 months ago

Alice Springs To Mind


Read about Dr David Martin here: https://www.davidmartin.world/about/

He is a national intelligence analyst, specialising in patents. He has spoken about various biological patents revealing the criminal empire building a pandemic industry, such as at this interview: https://rumble.com/veci33-plandemic-2-david-e-martin.html


In this clip of Exposing the Global Deception, Dr Martin knits together the connections between the World Health Organization, Wellcome Trust, Rockefeller Foundation, Gates Foundation, Carnegie Foundation and others, with evidence of eugenics intent.


Public health has been weaponised.


VIDEO SOURCE: https://x.com/SpartaJustice/status/1824951276796355025

Keywords
newscorruptiondustin moskovitzunpublic healthwhodepopulationeugenicsman madeworld health organizationbird fludigital iddavid martingates foundationcovidplandemiccrisperwellcome trustmonkey poxjonathan otto
