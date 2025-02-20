BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
70 Christians Beheaded by Radical Islamic Terrorists and Legacy Media Is Silent
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
261 views • 6 months ago

Seventy Christians have been found beheaded in a church in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in what’s the latest devastating attack on believers in the north east of the country.

According to field sources, at around 4am last Thursday (13 February) suspected militants from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) – a group with ties to so-called Islamic State (IS) – approached homes in Mayba in the territory of Lubero, saying: “Get out, get out and don’t make any noise.” Twenty Christian men and women came out and were captured.

Read More: https://www.opendoorsuk.org/news/latest-news/drc-attack-church/

Keywords
christianscongoisisradical islamic terrorismdrcthe jd rucker show
