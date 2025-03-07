BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - Children of the Matrix: How an Interdimensional Race has Controlled the World for Thousands of Years by David Icke
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
655 views • 6 months ago

In "Children of the Matrix: How an Interdimensional Race has Controlled the World for Thousands of Years," David Icke uses the metaphor of the Matrix to explore a deeply unsettling and controversial thesis: that an interdimensional reptilian race has been manipulating human history for millennia. Drawing on ancient texts like the Sumerian tablets, which describe the Anunnaki as reptilian beings who interbred with humans, Icke argues that these hybrids have maintained control through powerful bloodlines, including modern elite families like the Rothschilds and Rockefellers. He outlines several mechanisms of control, such as the Problem-Reaction-Solution tactic, the Stepping-Stones Approach and pervasive mind control through media and religion. Despite the seemingly dystopian narrative, Icke offers a message of hope, encouraging readers to question established narratives, think independently, and unite through love and understanding to break free from the Matrix and create a more just world.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

