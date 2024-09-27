LIVE - Exclusive With Dr. Chris Martenson Of Peak Prosperity! From Medical Fascism, To Financial Warfare & A New 21st Century Slavery. Survival Guide 101!

Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE: www.chuckdefense.com/Joy





This week has featured absolutely blockbuster special guests on The Shannon Joy Show.





We welcomed Peter Schiff on Tuesday, then the great Catherine Austin Fitts on Wednesday and TODAY we feature Dr. Chris Martenson of Peak Prosperity! @chrismartenson





I have wanted to interview Chris ever since meeting him at a Brownstone Institute retreat hosted by Jeffrey Tucker over a year ago. He is the quintessential Renaissance Man, formally educated in many disciplines like economics & finance and the sciences of energy & nuerotoxicolgy, but also an observer, researcher, teacher, philosopher, organizer, anthropologist, podcaster and entrepreneur! @brownstoneinst @jeffreyatucker





Most importantly - Chris was a courageous truth teller and warrior for freedom during the Dark Days of COVID 19 Lockdowns and the rollout of the kill shots. His COVID video series garnered in excess of 40 million views and helped millions better understand, adapt, and prepare for the chaos of 2020.





Dr. Chris Martenson was courageous enough to speak out then and has much to say about NOW and what is on the horizon for America. He is not an ivory-tower economist, but a researcher and educator at heart and teaches regular people how to apply life empowering concepts through his publications, podcasts and website www.peakproperity.com.





Let’s learn from him today!

______________________________________

Show Resources:





Follow Dr. Martenson on Twitter: @chrismartenson





Subscribe to learn at Peak Prosperity:

www.peakprosperity.com





Learn more about Crash Course:

https://peakprosperity.com/courses/crashcourse/





Watch Beneath Sheep’s Clothing:

https://beneathsheepsclothing.movie

________________________________________

