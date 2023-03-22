© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2c8cfxbf43
03/21/2023 During an interview on Conservative Daily Podcast, Ava Chen used the Lady May yacht purchase as an example to expose the cheap lies of the SEC and DOJ: They claimed that Lady May was purchased with the proceeds of a fraudulent scheme GTV in 2020, yet the yacht was bought in 2017. This is not even logical in the timeline.
03/21/2023 Ava Chen参加“保守派每日播报”(Conservative Daily)节目时，以Lady May游艇的购买为例，戳破了证券交易委员会和司法部的低级谎言：他们声称Lady May是在2020年GTV所谓“骗局”中诈骗所得购买的，然而，该游艇在2017年已经完成了购买。这在时间线上都不合逻辑。