Illusion of World’s Financial System and Elites’ Total Control via Currency - David Morgan
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
273 views • 1 week ago

There is a silent storm building beneath the U.S. financial system, and most Americans are oblivious. It’s paramount we get out of debt and be as self-reliant as possible. These critical topics are discussed in detail by David Morgan, a precious metals analyst and critic of the monetary system. David talks about the transcendent qualities of money, the illusion of the world's financial system, and the total control exerted over the global population through currency. He also touches on debt, living within your means, and how the debasement of a financial system - like what we’ve seen in America with extreme debt and reckless spending - can lead to the collapse of an entire civilization. “When you lie about money, you’ll lie about anything,” David points out. There may be no stopping the Great Reset, but we can conduct our personal lives with integrity and honesty.



TAKEAWAYS


Debt is dangerous


Dishonest scales are an abomination to the Lord (Proverbs 11:1)


When people understand how unfair the financial system is, they are less inclined to participate in the game


The whole financial system is based upon the concept of doing something for nothing



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/41BnEIJ

Escape the Matrix video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SK3pItWjvuI

I Am movie trailer: https://youtu.be/xjLxJjgi4CA


🔗 CONNECT WITH DAVID MORGAN

Website: https://www.themorganreport.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheMorganReport/#

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/thedavidmorgan/

X: https://x.com/#!/silverguru22

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/silverguru/videos


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #davidmorgan #cashless #cashlesssociety #digitalpayments #futureofmoney #fintech #digitalcurrency #convenience #lesscrime #financialinclusion #ecommerce #smarteconomy #cashisking #privacy #financialfreedom #privacy #unbanked #banktyranny #CBDC #blockchain #crypto #cybersecurity


Keywords
moneynwoelitesdebtdollarfinanceinvestmentdigital currencyfinacialdavid morgantina griffin
